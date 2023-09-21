RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A scam is once again going around the area, with scammers calling people and pretending to be from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, scammers are calling people, pretending to be officers from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, and are demanding payment for different offenses such as failure to appear for jury duty.

The scammers have apparently learned the names of some of Deputies by looking through social media, news articles, and more, and are trying to use those names to try and convince people that they are officers.

The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office reminded people that they never collect money or fines from people over the phone. If a call is received from someone that claims to be from the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office and they ask for money, do not reply or give them any information and hang up immediately.

If you do receive a call and believe that it is legitimate, call the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office at 304-255-9300 or come in person to the the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office headquarters.