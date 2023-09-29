WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of a phone call scam going around the county.

According to the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office, they have received multiple complaints about a person making phone calls and messages claiming to be one of their deputies and demanding payment for Jury Duty.

The Sheriff’s Office states that they do not call and demand payments, and that they also do not call threatening your arrest. They warn residents that if they get one of these phone calls that ask for money, do not answer, do not provide personal information, and hang up immediately.

If you receive one of these calls and are worried that it might be legitimate, contact the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office directly or go in person to their office.