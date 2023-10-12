PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A family wants to bring awareness to the genetic disease that has affected multiple loved ones. Their goal is to ‘scare away breast cancer’.

Christy Wood was diagnosed with breast cancer after her mother and sister shared the same diagnosis. Now as a survivor, the family wishes to raise awareness to this disease and become a safe haven to fellow fighters.

The Christy Wood Team at Solutions Real Estate is hosting the ‘Scare Away Breast Cancer’ 5k run and walk. All proceeds of this event will benefit the Princeton Community Hospital Foundation Cancer Care Fund.

“Our goal is to make cancer a little bit easier on all the patients that come to us. 100 percent of the funds that are donated to us go back out into the community,” said Crystal Mabe, the Princeton Community Hospital Foundation.

Wood and her family have been each other’s support through these difficult times of remission.

Cathy Clark, another organizer and sister of Christy Wood, added that this is not only a fundraising event, but a chance for survivors to connect, or reconnect, with a support group.

“At the race, you just meet so many people that have went through what you are going through, or may have gone through, or know someone that has went through it. It just brings all these people together,” said Clark.

The event will be held on October 29th at 1 p.m. and will be held at the Princeton Senior High School.