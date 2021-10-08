Scarecrow decorating contest planned in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WVSN) — The City of Beckley and the 4-H WVU Extension are inviting businesses and residents to let their creativity shine this Halloween season.

The contest is scheduled to take place from October 23 to October 31. All scarecrows must be installed on Saturday, October 23, between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Cash prizes, sponsored by the Beckley Beautification Commission, will be given for first, second, and third place winners.

Each scarecrow must be between four and six feet tall, and should be built to survive most weather conditions. All entries must be family appropriate.

Anyone interested in entering a scarecrow, must complete the scarecrow contest registration form on the city’s website www.beckley.org and send it in by October 20, 2021.