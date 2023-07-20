FORT SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — Fort Spring Pike, in the town of Fort Springs will be closed to traffic for a week.

Beginning on Monday, July 24 through Friday, July 28, 2023, County Route 43, Fort Spring Pike will be closed to traffic.

In a release from the West Virginia Division of Highways the County Route 43, Fort Spring Pike will be closed from 8 A.M. until 4 P.M. every day, starting on Monday, July 24. Repairs are being made to the Fort Spring Bridge. Alternate routes will be in place during this time.

The release stated, “The preferred detoured routes are from the northside of the bridge follow County Route 43, Fort Spring Pike, one mile to the intersection of West Virginia 63, Highland Trail. From the southside of the bridge follow County Route 43, Fort Spring Pike, south for six miles to the Intersection of West Virginia 3, Wayside Creamery Road at Sinks Grove.”