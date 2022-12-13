WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The Schoolhouse Hotel in White Sulphur Springs is shining a light on local artists.

The world’s first fully handicap-accessible hotel opened in June, but staff members felt something was missing from the walls in the lobby.

So the hotel has decided to feature the work of a new local artist every three months, to brighten up the space while also highlighting the talented artists of West Virginia.

“I’m hoping that as different guests come in and see that there is local artistry that is displayed, it will bring in more people to come and see, quarterly hopefully, just to see the new ones, the old ones, and maybe what is up and coming,” said the Schoolhouse’s Business Manager Mia Wooding.

The newest featured artist is Dr. Pat Cross, who was born in Marlinton and is a graduate of Greenbrier East High School.