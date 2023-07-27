GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — Scouts at the Summit are getting a little lesson on West Virginia history while they are in the Mountain State.

A coal mining exhibit is teaching scouts from all across the country about the harsh lifestyle West Virginia coal miners endured to power the country. Three scouts from Chicago were all stunned to hear the details of the Mine Wars, something they said they never learned about in school.

“They didn’t want to pay their workers, so they used bombs and guns and mustard gas to kill some of their workers off,” Spencer Holt said. “And they didn’t even get paid real money. They got paid these (scrip),” Dylan Compton said.

Much of the land that now makes up the Summit Bechtel Reserve was once home to coal mines. In fact, the area where the coal mining exhibit sits was actually a strip mine less than 50 years ago.

Coal Mine Exhibit Leader, Hugh Hatch said the Summit land was home to some of the biggest coal mines in the area.

“They had approximately 20 mines on Summit property. We had Turkey Knob, Collins, McDonald, Dunloup and Garden Ground,” Hatch said.

Hatch added he hopes scouts leave this year’s jamboree with an appreciation for West Virginia and its people.

“For the locals, this is a part of their heritage, and teaching kids about what happened here and what this was all about is very important,” Hatch said.