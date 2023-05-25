PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Princeton Public Library will be hosting a Harry Potter themed escape room for the public to enjoy.

The scenario is set as there are four missing textbooks from the Hogwarts Library, but the task of collecting the books will be tricky. The library likes to play tricks on its visitors and has set up several puzzles to solve before the books can be found. If you fail to locate all the textbooks, points will be removed from your Hogwarts house along with other punishments from the Heads of the Houses.

According to visitmercercounty.com, the escape room will start on June 3, 2023, and last from 3 pm to 5 pm as well as June 24, 2023, during the same times. It is required to sign up and children under 12 needs to be with an adult.

If you would like to sign up for a time slot you can stop by the circulation desk.