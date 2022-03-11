MT. HOPE, WV – On April 3, 2022 the second annual Kids’ Fishing Derby at the Alpine Bible Camp will be held near Mount Hope!

Kids aged 13 and younger will get an exclusive chance to hook stocked trout and take home up to three.

The Kids’ Fishing Derby will feature three 90-minute sessions. Children must be accompanied by an adult and should bring their own supplies. Prizes will be awarded and refreshments will be provided for all in attendance.

Registration is open until March 28, 2022. To learn more and register online at AlpineMinistries.com/fish, or call (304) 877–6427.