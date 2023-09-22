LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — The Patriots Motorcycle Club is having their second annual ‘Run for the Dragon’ event this year in Greenbrier County.

This event is open to the public and anyone with a motorcycle, truck, car, and even a slingshot can participate. This event is a 260 miles round trip. The trip will start from Lewisburg and go down to 19 to Rich Creek, hit 460 and then hit 100 and then the riders will work their way down to a rural retreat.

“[After riding that way], we’ll go up to 11 into Marion, which is the bottom of, that’s where 16 starts up the mountain to Tazewell and that portion of Route 16 from Marion, VA to Tazewell, VA is what is called as the back of the Dragon. It’s a big motorcycle riding road. It’s kind of up to par with the tail of the dragon, which is down in the North Carolina, Tennessee. People will go down the Pigeon Forge right out all the time. But this is a ride that we can do in the day, you know, down and back. So it’s it’s a great ride and a lot of people really enjoy it. So we’re we’re hoping to have several folks come out,” said Alan Morris the Ride Coordinator for the Patriots Motorcycle Club.

The Patriots Motorcycle Club also helps the community as well. They have a Christmas fund where the Patriots try and help families across Greenbrier, Monroe and Pocahontas counties who would normally not have a traditional Christmas morning. They do have a ride, but the money that they collect is collected throughout the year to help families in need.

Not only do they help families in need, they help schools as well.

“During the Christmas season to us and we try and put, you know, a nice meal together for families. And then we also do eight scholarship funds for seniors. Four at Greenbrier East High School here in Fairlea, Lewisburg and then four at Greenbrier,” shared Morris.

They do not just stop there. The Patriots also do Toys for Tots as well.

“We’re so lucky because the people here in Greenbrier County and Monroe and Pocahontas counties, they’ve been very generous to us over the years as far as giving, it’s just an honor and a privilege for us to be able to help in any way we can,” added Morris.

The trip is about a three hour and a half hour drive, with a couple of pit stops. The event will begin on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 8:00 A.M., but they will start their ride at 9:00 A.M.

“One of those roads, and there we have so many here in southern West Virginia. I mean, we have some of the best riding in the nation here, but that is one of the nationally known motorcycle roads that everybody, you know lives to ride [on],” concluded Morris.

If you would like to learn more more about this event, please visit their Facebook page at Patriots Motorcycle Club. Information and updates about the event will be posted there.