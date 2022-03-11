BECKLEY, W.V. (WVNS) – One local organization is looking to help the less fortunate in our area for Mardi Gras, but with bras.

The Beckley Rotary Club is holding it’s second Mardi Bras for a cause event. The Rotary Club will be collecting undergarments for the Pinehaven Homeless Shelter to give out to the people they serve. This time, they are including the men by collecting new men’s underwear as well. Donations can be dropped off at the Legacy Center, Stuards or at Dumas Psychology center until March 25th.

“With all that’s going on in the world and all the needs we have, with gas prices rising it’s great to be a blessing to other people and we are trying to encourage everyone to do their part to lessen the suffering of the people we have in the community.” Dr. Kristi Dumas, Chair for Mardi Bras For A Cause

With the Rotary Club turning 100 in 2022 it’s the Club’s goal to collect at least 100 pieces of undergarments for the homeless community during the course of the year.