Senator Capito talks about border crisis; President Biden defends his actions

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito is strongly opposed to how President Biden is handling the immigration crisis at the southern border.

Capito and three other senators toured the border area near El Paso, Texas Friday, March 19, 2021 . Many of those entering this country are children, who are not with their parents.

“There’s a real mess down there. And I hope that the administration realizes that the signals they are sending, is encouraging traffickers to traffic children through Mexico. Who knows what happens to them on the way in,” said Senator Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

But is his first news conference, President Biden said former President Trump is to blame:

“He dismantled all the elements to deal with what had been a problem, and has continued to be a problem for a long time. He in fact shut down the number of beds available,” said President Joe Biden.

In turn, Senator Capito questioned whether Vice-President Kamala Harris should be leading the crisis management..

“The president put the vice-president in charge of this, and she’s not known to be a leader in this area,” said Senator Capito.

The president says most of the adults entering the U.S. illegally are being sent back across the border.

Senator Capito is also seeking a legal opinion on whether President Biden violated the law, by dismantling immigration protections including the border wall that were approved and funded by Congress, and signed into law by President Trump.