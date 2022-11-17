CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Senator Tim Kaine held another conference on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, where he touched upon controversial subjects and current events.

Throughout this conference, Kaine discussed a range of subjects and topics such as the tragic shooting at the University of Virginia, which took three lives and injured two others; the grand opening of the Silver Line expansion to Loudoun County, including Dulles Airport; and the Respect for Marriage Act. He also made a statement about Donald Trump and the presidential election as well.

“No one unifies every democrat in this country as much as Donald J. Trump. And no one is as divisive within the Republican Party of this country as Donald J. Trump. The Republicans have to decide who they are. Are they a party of complete loyalists to Donald J. Trump or are they a party of Lincoln, with a history dating back into the 1850s.”

Kaine feels Republicans still need to figure out who defines their party.