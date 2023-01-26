Senator Mark Warner says he is staff. His spokesperson says his staffers are all safe as well.

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) recently joined his other colleagues in reintroducing legislation to regulate assault weapons.

According to Senator Warner’s website, specifically, the Assault Weapons Ban of 2023 would:

Ban the sale, manufacture, transfer and importation of 205 military-style assault weapons by name. Owners may keep existing weapons.

Ban any assault weapon with the capacity to utilize a magazine that is not a fixed ammunition magazine and has one or more military characteristics including a pistol grip, a forward grip, a barrel shroud, a threaded barrel or a folding or telescoping stock. Owners may keep existing weapons.

Ban magazines and other ammunition feeding devices that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition, which allow shooters to quickly fire many rounds without needing to reload. Owners may keep existing magazines.

Require a background check on any future sale, trade or gifting of an assault weapon permitted by the bill.

Prohibit the transfer of high-capacity ammunition magazines.

Ban bump-fire stocks and other devices that allow semi-automatic weapons to fire at fully automatic rates.

“And let me be the first to acknowledge, that reasonable restrictions on guns isn’t going to do it alone. You need substantial additional investment in mental health.” Senator Warner (D-VA)

Senator Warner has actively supported increased gun violence prevention measures in response to frequent mass shootings across the country.