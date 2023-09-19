ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — Concord University invites alumni and friends to their 2023 Day of Giving to help meet their goal of 500 donors.

The fundraising campaign will start Thursday, September 21 and conclude Friday, September 22 at 12:00 p.m.

Donations made at the Day of Giving will help Concord University’s Annual Fund, which is one of the most important funds for CU, that helps with scholarships, campus improvements, and other University related projects.

Each September for the past four years we have seen the generosity from alumni, faculty, staff, and friends of Concord expressed through their support of Giving Day. It’s the time of year where we come together in support of Concord and our students that leaves us all inspired to continue to support the mission and vision of the university. This year, as we focus on bringing together 500 donors for Giving Day, whether it is $10 or $1,000+, each donor and each gift will make an impact. Concord has a significant presence in our communities as we look forward to continuing that legacy with the help of our supporters. Blake Farmer | Director of Alumni and Donor Relations

Donations and other gifts are being accepted for CU’s 2023 Giving Day, and can be made by contacting the CU Foundation by calling 304-384-6056 or by emailing foundation@concord.edu.

Donations for Giving Day on September 21 and 22, 2023 can be mailed to CU Foundation, PO Box 1405, Athens, WV 24712 or made online by going to givingday.concord.edu.

More information about Concord University’s Giving Day can be found by contacting Blake

Farmer at bfarmer@concord.edu or 304-384-6056.