Shade Tree Car Club to host another cruise this weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Shade Trade car club will be hosting a car cruise this weekend to raise money for a local pet rescue. All of the proceeds will go to Soaring Hope Animal Rescue Partners.

The cruise will take place this Saturday, June 9, 2021, at 11 a.m. People who want to participate in this cruise will have to pay a fee, as well as bringing an item to help the animal rescue group.

“Bleach cleaning supplies, fabuloso, because it has the stronger smell, paper towels, puppy pads that we use for transport, or things like that. Anything that we can use for cleaning,” Taunya Sorrells, the owner of Soaring Hope Animal Rescue Partners, said.

Information will be there about how you can adopt or foster one of the animals. The cruise will be at the Sheets Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership in Beckley.