SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — A Raleigh County library officially kicked off its annual summer reading program.

Shady Spring Branch Library started the program on Monday, May 15, 2023. Starting back in 1984, the Branch Library hosted the program to encourage kids of all ages to read and find new, exciting books.

The 2023 theme for the program is ‘Bee a Reader’, which will focus on books with bees.

Leslie Peck, Children’s Program Coordinator for the Shady Spring Branch Library, said helping educate the youth is key.

“The children our are main concern. We want to grow a reader and feel like they are the hub of our library system. We want to be able to learn to read. That’s our main concern,” Peck said.

Registration for the program is free and runs through May 31st, 2023.