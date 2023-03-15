Shady Spring, WV (WVNS) – Shady Spring High School students in Raleigh County are raising money, all to benefit their future.

Students for the Agriculture Department are hosting the “Ham, Bacon, and Eggs Show.”

Students will sell locally produced ham, bacon, and eggs from the department and all of the money raised will go back to the students in the program.

Teacher Kevin Okes said this event helps students with their Agriculture Experience Project.

“A lot of folks don’t understand where their food really comes from, this is a project that really teaches that to a student. It’s an expensive project because they’re buying an animal, feeding an animal, paying for the process of the animal, curing of that product and getting it ready,” Okes said.

The event takes place on March 16th in Shady Spring High School’s cafeteria. The event starts at 6 p.m.