RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – One high school in our area offers more to its students than reading, writing and arithmetic.

Shady Spring High School offers students a recently built science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) lab that teaches them about anything, ranging from rockets to robots.

Being able to study and learn about STEM has given these students the opportunity to pursue careers in those fields.

“Today we launched a rocket,” said Senior Tobias Hill. “It went about 500 feet in the air. And so the physics class here, based on how they launched the rocket, they have to determine all sorts of stuff about it, like how high it went.”

Shady’s STEM Lab includes 3D printers, a robot arena, and even a laser.