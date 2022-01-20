Shady Spring HS wins 3rd place in PSA contest

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) – The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration announced winners for a PSA contest against underage drinking.

The ninth annual No School Spirits PSA contest consisted of 325 students from 30 different middle and high schools across West Virginia. There were 47 videos submitted for the contest, each one of them with the shared theme of preventing underage drinking.

Shady Spring High School won third place and managed to receive an award of 1,000 dollars for their submission. The first place winner was the group from Clay County High School, which walked away with 5,000 dollars for their school.

“Engaging our youth in a program to prevent underage drinking can be an effective way to save lives.” WVABCA Commisioner Fred Wooten

All of the prize money received from the PSA competition must be used for school equipment or functions. Funding for the contest is provided by State Farm, the National Alcohol Beverage Control Administration, Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility, and the Governor’s Highway Safety Program.