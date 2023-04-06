GHENT, WV (WVNS) — Both Shady Spring High School and Middle School had top ten ranked boys and girls in the 18 WVDNR Archery in the Schools State Tournament.

According to the WVDNR, over 750 students from nearly 70 schools from around the state participated in this year’s event. The Shady Spring area is home to four different students that ranked within the top ten in their divisions, and Shady Spring High was one of the top three schools in the event.

Noah Stafford (Shady Spring High) – ranked fourth in the high school male standings

Autumn Canada (Shady Spring High) – ranked sixth in the high school female standings

Hunter Lilly (Shady Spring Middle) – ranked first in the middle school male standings

Jocelyn Lafferty (Shady Spring Middle) – ranked fourth in the middle school female standings

I want to congratulate the schools and students who participated in the West Virginia State Archery in the Schools tournament… By promoting shooting sports and providing opportunities for youth to participate in activities like Archery in the Schools, we are not only instilling important skills in our young people, such as focus and discipline, but also contributing to the growth of our state’s economy. Hunting and fishing are an integral part of our state’s heritage and by fostering an interest in these activities through programs like this, we are ensuring a strong future for West Virginia. James Bailey, West Virginia Department of Commerce Secretary

Though over 700 students were at this tournament, it’s nice to see that the Shady Spring kids hit their mark and flew into the top ten.