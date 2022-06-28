SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) – The Shady Spring Tigers are offering other local basketball teams a chance to keep their skills sharp.

The Shady Spring basketball program held their annual summer shootout today at Shady Spring High School. Teams from across the region came out to get some reps in, in a game like setting and work on teamwork. Head coach Ronnie Olson said it’s good to give teams a chance to do something over the summer.

“You know just get these guys together and play. They haven’t got to play against each other since February or March and make it free to the public so they can come in and watch. I think it’s pretty special and it’s a joy to put it on.” Head coach Ronnie Olson

This is the first time in two years they’ve had their shootout because of the pandemic.