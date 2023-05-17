BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Tamarack Marketplace will be hosting a dance night to show off some local grooves.

Shag dancing is viewed as a fun and easy dance to learn, and there will be instructors onsite to teach this classic dancing style. Shag is a a six-count, eight-step pattern danced in a slot.

Tamarack will be hosting this dance on June 24, 2023, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The dance will hold live music, a delectable buffet, and a cash bar to enjoy. The band, Insured Sounds, will play several classics and modern favorites to get down to.

Tickets are $75 per person, and can be found at Dinner & Dance Nights: Shag – Tamarack (tamarackwv.com). You can check out this same site for more information.