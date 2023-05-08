PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — May 8th, 2023 was a special day for a cherished resident of Princeton Public Library.

Shelly M. Turtle lives in the library and the library opted to celebrate her birthday in a week-long celebration.

The library handed out turtle-sized birthday cakes and fidget toys. They also hosted a raffle for a basket full of prizes.

Interim Library Director Laura Buckanan says that the revenue will be used to keep the programs up and running at the library.

“Proceeds are going to help with our general programs. Basically it’s three tickets for a dollar or an arm length for five dollars,” said Buckanan.

The library workers say that Shelly has received many birthday cards and wishes from around the world.