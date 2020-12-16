UPDATE: Second teen arrested in Kanawha County murders

UPDATE 6:15 p.m. Dec. 16, 2020: A 17-year-old female has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in a quadruple-murder in Elkview.
According to Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford, the 17-year-old female and the 16-year-old male previously taken into custody and charged do know each other.
Rutherford says they have no reason to believe any one else was involved in the incident.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford is giving an update on a quadruple-murder that happened Sunday, Dec. 13 in Elkview.
Four people, includng a 3-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy, were found dead on Cemetery Hill Drive. A juvenile has been charged in the investigation, according to KSCO.
Monday, the KCSO identified the victims as Daniel Dale Long, 37; Risa Mae Saunders, 39; Gage Ripley, 12; and Jameson Long, 3.