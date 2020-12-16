UPDATE: Second teen arrested in Kanawha County murders

UPDATE 6:15 p.m. Dec. 16, 2020: A 17-year-old female has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder in a quadruple-murder in Elkview.

According to Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford, the 17-year-old female and the 16-year-old male previously taken into custody and charged do know each other.

Rutherford says they have no reason to believe any one else was involved in the incident.

#BREAKING: A 17-year-old is being charged with four counts of first-degree murder For the Elkview shootings that took place on Sunday. The 16-year-old male and her new each other. @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/b3WeMG1hht — Erin Noon (@ENoonWOWK) December 16, 2020

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford is giving an update on a quadruple-murder that happened Sunday, Dec. 13 in Elkview.

Four people, includng a 3-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy, were found dead on Cemetery Hill Drive. A juvenile has been charged in the investigation, according to KSCO.

Monday, the KCSO identified the victims as Daniel Dale Long, 37; Risa Mae Saunders, 39; Gage Ripley, 12; and Jameson Long, 3.