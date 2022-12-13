BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – Shots were fired into the home of Sarah Mullins, the mother of Kierra Jackson, on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

At around 1:00 P.M. on December 11, 2022, officers with the Princeton Police Department responded to a report of shots fired at 1015 Bluefield Avenue. This home is the same address where 59News spoke with Sarah Mullins after the death of her daughter, Kierra Jackson.

When the officers arrived on scene, they were informed that the suspect was an unidentified man in a grey hoodie and sweatpants. The description of the suspect was given by a nearby neighbor.

During the course of the investigation, Police discovered that the shooting shattered the bottom right window on the north side of the house, facing the street. Bullet casings were scattered in a circular area around the front of the house, and multiple impact points around the outside of the house and inside the house were discovered.

No injuries were reported and the suspect of the shooting has not been found. The investigation was led by Detective Severt with the Princeton Police Department.

This story is still developing. Stick with 59News as we continue to provide updates.