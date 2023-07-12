RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) – An old favorite festival is returning to the banks of the Greenbrier River.

Friday July 14 and Saturday July 15, 2023 Ronceverte will host the second edition of the revitalized Skyline Bluegrass Festival in the amphitheater on Ronceverte Island Park.

The event will feature headline performances from Banjo player Trey Wellington (Friday) and the Gibson Brothers (Saturday).

“The exciting part about this is we’re trying to revive the continuation of what was the original Skyline Bluegrass Festival, which was held from 1976 to 1985 on a mountain just outside of Ronceverte. It was the largest and the first bluegrass festival in the state of West Virginia,” Ronceverte Director of Parks and Recreation Dan Withrow told 59News.

More than 1,000 people attended last year’s Skyline Bluegrass Festival, and organizers hope even more will come this year to enjoy the music and the picturesque backdrop.

Ronceverte will also be hosting its third food truck festival of the summer on Friday and Saturday in coordination with the bluegrass festival.