SMITHERS, WV (WVNS) — On February 13, 2023, the Town of Smithers administration, along with the Board of Directors for Smithers Fire Department, appointed Benny Filiaggi as the Interim Chief of Smithers Fire Department, who is planning on reorganizing and restructuring the building to better serve the community.

On August 14, 2023 Chief Filiaggi, along with the support of the Town of Smithers administration and the Fire Department Board of Directors, decided to temporarily shutdown the Smithers Fire Department. This is an integral part to help with the reorganizing and restructuring of the building, which will only last two or three days.

During this shutdown, emergency response arrangements are to be handled by Montgomery Fire Department along with Fire Departments from Armstrong Creek, Glasgow, and Boomer as well.