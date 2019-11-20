Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Sondland: ‘Everyone was in the loop’

Local News

by: Alexandra Limon

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — U.S. Ambassador to the EU Gordon Sondland testified that he personally worked to get Ukraine to publicly announce investigations that President Trump wanted.

“Was there a quid pro quo, as I testified previously with regards to the White House call and the White House meeting, the answer is yes,” Sondland said.

But he said he didn’t realize the company Burisma was tied to the Bidens. He also said he was not part of a shadow campaign to get Ukraine to cooperate with the president.

“Everyone was in the loop,” Sondland said.

Sondland said President Trump, Vice President Pence, Secretary of State Pompeo, Energy Secretary Rick Perry, Former National Security Adviser John Bolton and White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney all went along with the plan.

Sondland told lawmakers he spoke to President Trump directly about the investigations.

Chairman of the Intelligence Committee Adam Schiff said Sondland’s testimony is among the most significant.

“It goes right to the heart of the issue of bribery, as well as other high crimes or misdemeanors,” Schiff said.

Sondland said after he learned military aid to Ukraine was on hold, he came to the conclusion that the aid was also dependent on the investigations.

President Trump mounted his own defense, quoting one conversation in which Sondland asked what he wanted from Ukraine.

“I say to the ambassador in response, I want nothing, I want nothing, I want no quid pro quo,” Trump said.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

Bonnie’s Bus makes annual trip through West Virginia

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bonnie’s Bus makes annual trip through West Virginia"

Local businesses preparing for small businesses Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local businesses preparing for small businesses Saturday"

Beckley 5th grader helps non-profits collect what they need to serve community during holiday season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Beckley 5th grader helps non-profits collect what they need to serve community during holiday season"

Lifesaving machine rolls into Monroe County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lifesaving machine rolls into Monroe County"

LATEST: Suspect's confession reveals tangled web of incest, marriage, murder

Thumbnail for the video titled "LATEST: Suspect's confession reveals tangled web of incest, marriage, murder"

Small Business lunch held in Bluefield

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Business lunch held in Bluefield"