PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Six behavioral health centers have been granted provisional status as Certified Community Behavioral Health. This is big news for the state of West Virginia.

Just some of the perks to this change are accessibility, integration and quality improvement.

Southern Highlands in Mercer County is just one of six with this status.

CEO Lisa Jones is excited for the opportunity to expand their help over the community.

“It’s unbelievable we are grateful for this opportunity because it’s going to open so many doors to for our folks to be able to provide better, comprehensive services,” said Jones.

Jones hopes to expand into more transportation for the 2024 year.

The six behavioral centers selected for the provisional status have deliver services across most of the Mountain State.