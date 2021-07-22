Spooky season is upon us, auditions for legendary Fright Nights are here

DANIELS, WV (WVNS) — Spooky season will be here before we know it, and that means it is time for the legendary Fright Nights at the Resort at Glade Springs.

The Resort at Glade Springs is hosting Fright Night auditions Saturday, July 24, 2021 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Fright Night barn. Auditions are open for people 16 and older; if you are 18 and older you can be considered for a paid role.

Creative Services Director Ashley Long said they are one big family. If you want to get your scare on and try your hand at acting this fall, this might be your chance.

“The audition is very low key. It is not very scary, but we may give you a line and see how you can say the line as a certain character – if you are going to be creepy, if you are going to be mad, if you are going to be sad,” Long said.

This year, Fright Nights will start on Saturday, September 25 and run through every weekend in October. There will also be a fall festival for kids on Sunday, October 10.