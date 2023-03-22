Princeton, WV (WVNS) – With the Spring season starting, it’s time to get those lawns ready.

As different plants begin to bloom, double checking conditions across your lawn will help the plants grow better. This includes raking, assessing the soil, and using proper fertilizer.

According to Bobby Hardin, shop manager for Cutlip’s Lawn and Garden Center, one overlooked item is checking your lawn mower.

“A lot of people don’t look at them, they just jump on the lawn mowers and just take off. You take care of your mower; you keep your blade good and sharp, check all the stuff before you go using it. Check your oil too because people don’t do that. Keep maintenance on it, you be good to it, and it will be good to you,” Hardin said.

Hardin says checking the blades on your mower will prevent damage to your grass.



