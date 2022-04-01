BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) – The J22 Difference will be hosting a Spring Market in Bluefield tomorrow, April 2, 2022.

The J22 Difference event planner will be hosting a spring market in the Bluefield area of Mercer County. The market will be located at the Brushfork Armory from 9 AM to 4 PM tomorrow.

The spring market will be an annual craft and vendor show that aims to support the J22 Difference mission statement “and some have compassion making a difference.” The company’s mission statement is based on the bible verse: “And some have compassion making a difference.” from Jude 22.

The Lindsey Varney Foundation will be the 2022 Spring Market nonprofit organization which will be receiving all of the charity funds from the event. More information can be found on the Lindsey Ann Varney Foundation website.