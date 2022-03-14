LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — From Amy’s Market to Hill and Holler, it is the smallest parade in Lewisburg.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns for their annual Irish celebration. The fourteen-year-old tradition began with Patrick O’Flaherty and the Irish pub on Washington Street.

“We decided to have a St. Patrick’s Day parade but we wanted to have a really small one and not really be involved with the city and we decided to do the smallest parade,” O’Flaherty said.

The parade route originally went from the Wild Bean to the Irish Pub, then from the Wild Bean to Amy’s Market and now it all spans within this parking lot. O’Flaherty said his goal is to have the smallest parade on the East Coast. What he started is now a community tradition with people from the community and also tourists joining in as they pass by.

This year’s Grand Marshall Ted Gosnell said he happened upon the parade in 2009.

“The first year I missed the parade, I was here in the pub waiting for the parade, decided I better go to the restroom before the parade started and when I came out it was over,” Gosnell said.

O’Flaherty said there will be live music and food to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day after the parade. He said people driving by the parade have stopped to join it in past years, looking to be a part of a memorable community tradition.

“It has taken a life of it’s own, it is a fun thing, it is not serious, it is fun and I think that is why people enjoy it,” O’Flaherty said.

If you are interested in watching or participating in the parade, be sure to wear green and line up in front of Amy’s Market around 5:00p.m. on March 17, 2022.