STANAFORD ELEMENTARY, WV (WVNS) – Stormtracker 59 Meteorologist Bradley Wells visited Stanaford Elementary School to talk to the 3rd grade class about weather earlier today, May 17, 2022.

The 3rd grade class has spent the last month learning about the world’s atmosphere, the water cycle, and all things weather. After such a full schedule of science, 59News thought it best to lend a helping hand with one of our own Stormtracker 59 Meteorologists.

At the end of their learning cycle about weather, the class received a full presentation from 59News’ own Stormtracker 59 Meteorologist Bradley Wells about weather and its effects.