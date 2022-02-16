WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, February 15, West Virginia State Police were notified on multiple Facebook posts about a suspicious vehicle in the Bolt Mountain area.

The State Police has partnered up with local Sheriff’s Departments in the area to investigate these statements. An in-depth investigation is currently underway. Extra patrols are being made throughout the Bolt Mountain area.

State Police ask the public to report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement and ask any witnesses or victims to report to them immediately.