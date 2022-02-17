CRAB ORCHARD, WV (WVNS) – Today, February 17, 2022, State Police received a missing person report on Stephen Mark Smith, 65, of Crab Orchard.

Smith was reported missing by his wife after he left his Crab Orchard home at approximately 8 A.M. He was supposed to return earlier this afternoon, but he has not been seen nor heard from since. According to State Police, he also suffers from Parkinson’s Disease.



Stephen was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket and a blue in color West Virginia ball cap, with black frame glasses. He is believed to be driving a maroon 2016 Ford extended cab pickup, with West Virginia registration 63Z678.

Particulars on Smith’s appearance are:

6′ tall

Approximately 230 lbs

Blue eyes

Grey hair

65 years old

Any information on his whereabouts can be sent to State Police Beckley detachment.