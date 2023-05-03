CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Senator Mike Stuart (R-Kanawha) is putting his hat in the 2024 race for West Virginia Attorney General. Stuart announced his candidacy during a press conference in Charleston on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.

Stuart currently serves as state senator for District 7 in Kanawha County. He is also vice-chair for the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee.

“With tremendous humility and a deep sense of purpose, I announce my candidacy for Attorney General of the Great State of West Virginia,” said Stuart. “I am the right person at the right time with the right experience and background to be the next Attorney General. I have a big record of taking on powerful forces and winning at the highest levels. I am a proven conservative with a proven record and built to be a strong attorney general.”

Stuart served as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia from January 2018 to February 2021. During his tenure, Stuart played major roles in the prosecution of several historic cases including Medicaid fraud, elder fraud and numerous drug busts.

Prior to his tenure as U.S. Attorney for the SDWV, Stuart served as Chairman of the West Virginia Republican Party from 2010 to 2012, and chaired former president Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign in West Virginia.

Stuart was born in Philippi, West Virginia, and currently lives in Kanawha County with his wife, Katrina.

Current WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has his own sights set on a different office in 2024. In April, Morrisey announced he would be running for the office of West Virginia Governor as a Republican candidate. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice will not be running for re-election due to term limits, but made his own announcement last month that he plans to run for U.S. Senate against Senator Joe Manchin.