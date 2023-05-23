LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)– Enjoy a weekend or two of medieval fun at the 2023 WV Renaissance Festival.

Pick a weekend from June 3, 2023 to June 24, 2023, to walk through a replica of a small 16 century English village full of activities fit for a king. Full of jousting, savory food and drinks, craftspeople, local brews, vendors, fairies, noblemen, fair maidens, and several entertainers, there is so much to get into at this event.

Also, for each weekend there will be a certain theme:

June 3 to 4 – Celtic Crossing (kilts are welcome)

June 10 to 11 – Pirates Landing (costume contest)

June 17 to 18 – Beer & Barbarians (costume contest)

June 24 to 25 – Bacchanalia (toga and masked costume contest)

Each day of the festival will last from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Adult tickets are $18, children (6-12) are $8 with any under six are free, and pet passes are $8.

For more information on this fantastical event, visit the West Virginia Renaissance Festival website and treat yourself like a king or queen.