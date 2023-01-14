FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — According to information from the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, a man from Pennsylvania is facing extradition from Fayette County after he was arrested during an early Saturday morning welfare check.

In a Facebook post from Fayette County. Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II, it was stated that deputies were out performing early morning welfare checks on anyone in the area due to the winter weather from Friday night into Saturday morning, January 14, 2023. While at the New River Gorge National Park Visitor Center, deputies were alerted to an allegedly stolen car from Pennsylvania in their computer system.

Deputies were able to confirm the status of the car based on the car’s VIN number.

While approaching the car, deputies noticed man sleeping in the car. Through further investigation, it was found that the man, Kieran P. Heilner, 21, of Holland, Pennsylvania, is a wanted fugitive from his home state.

Heilner was arrested for his warrant in Pennsylvania for Unlawful Taking of a Vehicle. He was taken to the Southern Regional Jail to await extradition back to Pennsylvania.