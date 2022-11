GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) – Stonecliff Campground and Trail will be closed for the rest of the week starting today.

The Stonecliff Campground and Trial, located in the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, will be closed so that park crews ca clean the area.

Starting today, Nov 15th, 2022, through Friday, Nov 18th, Stonecliff will be closed.

The closures will be in effect while park crews work to remove hazardous trees and improve overall safety in the Stonecliff area.