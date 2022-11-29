Princeton, WV (WVNS) – With trees across West Virginia already past peak, there are plenty of leaves on the ground and along the roadways, which can be a concern during heavy rain showers.

Keith Gunnoe is the Director of Mercer County Emergency Management and he says that the fall and winter seasons are more susceptible to seeing drainage issues.

“A lot of your ditch lines and stormwater drainage areas have leaf debris in it. Now a lot of the cities and towns around the county are pretty good about keeping those clean but that typically causes sometimes an issue with drains stopping up” Gunnoe said.

These issues translate into roadways where standing water can occur, and where travel could be difficult. If you see standing water, it is best to find another way around, never drive through it.

Along with water issues, strong winds will also come with this cold front. According to Gunnoe, you should make sure you pay attention to any wind damage.

“Wind damage this time of the year obviously is power outages. We would encourage our residents that if we do sustain some wind damage due to trees being down or fallen and power lines are involved to stay away from those, to call 911 and report that” Gunnoe added.

With the potential of wind damage, Gunnoe says that it’s important to make sure you are weather-prepared and make sure everything is secure in the house. It also would not hurt to have a generator around, just in case.