BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)- An elementary school in Raleigh County is receiving an entirely new upgrade!

Stratton Elementary School in Beckley is set to open their new school by the beginning of next school year.

These halls have hosted many children in the nearly one-hundred years they have been standing. Stratton Elementary was once a high school, but now the building will be torn down and replaced with a new elementary school.

Plans for the new school were in the works since 2019 but were unable to be fully funded at the time, but in 2020, there was a beacon of light.

According to Kristi Clay, the Principal of Stratton Elementary, around 20 million dollars in funding was secured.

Now, the construction is drawing to a close.

The school year ends next Thursday, June 8th. After that, the building will be cleared out and demolition will begin.

Clay says she is excited for the new ‘state of the art’ facilities and technology students will have access to.

“We will also include many states of the art editions. We will have a STEM lab, and the technology will be upgraded. Our gym is a very large gym,” said Clay.

Bricks were removed from the current building and given to alumni in memory of the school.

“There will be a section dedicated to the memory of those who came before us,” said Clay.

Clay said the students in the area and the school deserve all the opportunities they can get.

She wants her students to remember one very important thing:

“There won’t be anything that our students cannot do. Nothing that they can’t accomplish. We have a saying here called ‘Stratton Strong’ and our students can do anything they set their minds to.”