ALDERSON, WV (WVNS) – Get ready for sunshine and sweetness as the strawberry festival returns to Alderson for Memorial Day weekend 2023.

Saturday, May 25, 2023 downtown Alderson and Sunset Berry Farms will both be hosting a celebration of all things strawberries.

Guests can pick their own strawberries, or choose from a selection of strawberry jam, strawberry pie, strawberry syrup and much, much more.

Sunset Berry Farm co-owner Jennifer Gilkerson told 59News Saturday will be a day of fun for all ages.

“Lots of food, lots of vendors, pony rides, face-painting. It’s all here,” said Gilkerson.

The event will feature games and live music, and this year it will be even sweeter than before, as the strawberries from Sunset Berry Farm were just named the sweetest berry of the year in the state of West Virginia!

One group is beautifying the streets of Alderson ahead of one of the busiest weekends of the year.

Alderson Main Street is hosting an adopt-a-post event, encouraging local people, businesses, and nonprofits to decorate a lamp post ahead of Saturday’s strawberry festival.

Alderson Main Street President Don Sutherland said the lamp post decorations help show off the city’s personality.

“I think it engenders community spirit, community pride. It lets people show their creative side, and it provides decoration for the town,” said Sutherland.

