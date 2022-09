COAL CITY, WV (WVNS) — On the morning of Thursday, September 1st, 2022, around 8:50A.M., a structure fire erupted at a Lynwinn Road residence, engulfing the house in flames.

The Coal City Fire Department arrived on scene, along with the Lester Fire Department, Sofia Area Fire Department, Sofia City Fire Department, and the Beaver Fire Department. Jan Care Ambulance arrived on the scene as well.

The fire was cleared at about 10:30 A.M.

No deaths or injuries occurred.