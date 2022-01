BEAVER, WV (WVNS) — A structure fire is being reported in the Beaver area of Raleigh County.

59News is on scene of a structure fire at 135 Mason Lane in Beaver. Beaver Volunteer Fire Department, Ghent Volunteer Fire Department and other agencies are on scene.

No injuries were reported. According to first responders, there were three cats and one dog that all made it out safely.

