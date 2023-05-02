MABSCOTT, WV (WVNS) — 59News is currently on scene of a structure fire in Raleigh County.

The fire is reportedly located at a vacant home on Ridge Street in the Mabscott area.

Mabscott Police, Mabscott Fire Department, Sophia City Fire Department, Sophia Area Fire Department, Jan Care Ambulance, and the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department are all on scene.

According to Assistant Fire Chief Palmer with the Mabscott Fire Department, squatters had reportedly been staying in the vacant house. No injuries were sustained during the fire.

The fire is reportedly under control.

