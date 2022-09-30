MEAD, WV (WVNS) — At 3:57 P.M. today, a structure fire off the 5000th block of Coal City Road in Mead has been reported.

Rhodell Fire Department, Coal City Fire Department, and Sophia Area Fire Department has been dispatched and is just now getting on the scene, along with Ghent Ambulance.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined and there have been no reported deaths or injuries as of yet.

Continue to follow 59News for more updates on this story.

UPDATE (Friday, September 30, 2022 5:50 P.M.) MEAD, WV (WVNS) — The structure fire off the 5000th block of Coal City Road in Mead has been cleared.

Rhodell Fire Department, Coal City Fire Department, and Sophia Area Fire Department along with Ghent Ambulance cleared the scene at 4:30 P.M.

There was no cause to the fire and no deaths or injuries were reported.