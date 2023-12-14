SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — A student was charged after they reportedly made verbal threats involving Shady Spring High School.

According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, staff at Shady Spring High School were made aware of the student’s threats on Thursday, December 14, 2023. The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Division was immediately notified and an investigation into the threats was opened.

As a result of the investigation, juvenile charges were filed on the student for making the threat. According to the Sheriff’s Office, it appeared the school was never in serious danger in relation to the student’s threats.

The identity of the student will not be released due top their age.

