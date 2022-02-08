Students at Chrichton Elementary thank school counselor for National School Counseling Week

QUINWOOD, WV (WVNS) — The week of February 6, 2022 marks National School Counseling Week, with this year’s theme being ‘Better Together’.

The job of a school counselor is challenging and can sometimes be thankless. Erin Justice is the West Virginia Elementary School Counselor of the year. She works with students in Crichton and Rainelle Elementary School to help them develop social emotional learning skills.

“We do a lot of proactive prevention kind of things and that’s what’s most important because if you get then started in Elementary school on the right foot and you get them through at least liking school, if not loving it, the rest of school is just that much easier for them,” Justice said.

Justice said she encounters more challenges in her job during the COVID-19 pandemic. With kids away from the classroom, they don’t have the chance to develop crucial social skills. Justice said that isolation is the biggest challenge facing younger students right now.

“When they are kept away for long periods of time from their school mates it feels like everybody is doing something and I’m missing out so that’s been the hardest part, just that isolation,” Justice said.

Fourth Grade Students at Chrichton Elementary took a moment to thank Justice for the work she does in honor of National School Counselor Week. Justice said the nature of the job centers around helping others and being a resource to help students.

“There is not a school counselor out there that is not in this job to help and we want to be asked questions, we want to be asked for help, we want to be told what those needs are so we can fill those so do not be afraid do not hesitate to call you school counselor to see what it is we can do for you,” Justice said.

National School Counseling Week was designed to show the public the impact school counselors have in helping students achieve success academically and socially.